Mission Bay High School Mourns Loss of Head Coach

Mission Bay High School's football coach died this week just before the start of his second year as head coach, the school confirmed to NBC 7.

Mission Bay High School administrators sent a letter to students and parents informing them of the death of Dane Roman, a seven-year coach with the San Diego Unified School District.

The letter said Roman, "was a great coach, who truly believed in his students and who made an irreplaceable difference in the lives of our students and their young minds."

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Roman was found dead in his Ocean Beach home on Tuesday, when the first football practice of the season was scheduled.

He had not shown up to scheduled football events for two days, the SDUT said.

The school said grief counselors would be available for the rest of the week for any students and staff in need.

The Medical Examiner's office has not released a cause of death.

Arrangements for funeral services have not yet been announced.