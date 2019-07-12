The historic Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala turns 250 years old Thursday. Celebrations are planned throughout 2019 to mark the landmark's milestone anniversary. (Published Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019)

A historic mission in San Diego – the first-ever of its kind built in California – will continue ringing in its 250th anniversary this weekend with its "Festival of the Bells."

Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala, founded in 1769, has been celebrating its "jubilee year" throughout 2019. In January, as the landmark turned 250 years old, the public was invited to a special prayer service at the historic site.

In February, mission hosted "Heritage Weekend," a three-day community event that highlighted the Spanish and Native American traditions that have shaped the history of Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala.

Now, at the half-way mark of the year-long celebration, the mission will host its 47th annual Festival of the Bells, a free, two-day event filled with activities, entertainment, and food.

The fest begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with an opening performance by the Mission Choir. At noon, there will be a “Blessing of the Bells” with Mariachi Del Mar. The rest of the day includes docent-led tours of the mission, raffles, performances by dance troupes, games for kids and live entertainment.

On Sunday, the festival returns with an 8 a.m. Mexican breakfast, followed by an anniversary mass featuring the Mission Choir at 12 p.m., and the Blessing of the Animals -- a longtime tradition at the mission -- at 3 p.m. Attendees can also expect more dance performances and entertainment before the event wraps up at 5 p.m. with a closing ceremony.

Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala, located at 10818 San Diego Mission Rd., is the first of the 21 great California Missions.

According to the mission’s website, the site is known as "the birthplace of Christianity in the west coast of the United States" and also recognized by many as the "birthplace of San Diego."

Today, it serves as an active parish church for people of all faiths.

Mass is held daily at the historic site, at 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sundays, ceremonies – many featuring congregational singing – are held on the hour from 7 a.m. to noon, and again at 5:30 p.m. There is a mass in Spanish at 11 a.m. Sundays.

If you’re a history buff, the mission features a visitor’s center rich with information, as well as a gift shop, open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The mission's milestone anniversary celebration will continue through the end of 2019 with more special events to come, including Taste of the Mission in September, the Jubilee Tea in October, and a “Farewell Toast to Jubilee Year” on Dec. 31 that also includes a 5:30 p.m. mass. See the full list of anniversary events here.

