Infant Taken from Grandparents in Chula Vista

Chula Vista Police Department report a suspect, Arlene Rodriguez, took her 10-month-old daughter from her parents' home where the infant lives.

Rodriguez does not have custody or visitation rights to her daughter who was living with her grandparents in Chula Vista. She entered the home Saturday afternoon unannounced and took the infant.

Ms. Rodriguez was seen leaving in a 2004 silver BMW 530i with the California license plate 5JQL623. Rodriguez did not use a car seat for the baby.

California Highway Patrol put out an Endangered Missing Advisory for the baby, Alexa Gutierrez. Gutierrez is roughly 16 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call 911.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.