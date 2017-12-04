Missing Dog Spotted on Newscast During High-Speed Chase

A family's missing dog showed up on a television broadcast, in a car that got in a high-speed chase with deputies. (Published 42 minutes ago)

An Oceanside family who said they lost their dog claims to have spotted the pooch during a television newscast.

On November 26, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department says Kevin Meza, 22, got in a high-speed chase with deputies in Valley Center. It lead to a deputy- involved shooting.

A 13-month-old Pit bull in the car was accidentally shot in the back right leg. She is currently at a Carlsbad animal shelter, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

"Unfortunately, when we received the dog she was not microchipped or licensed," said Daniel DeSousa, director of the County of San Diego Animal Services.

DeSousa said the family tried to pick up the dog by providing vaccination records and a video. However, Meza told authorities that the dog is his.

DeSousa said in this case, the law requires that the dog stay at the shelter for 14 days, giving Meza a chance to prove she is his.

"Our goal is to get her home," said DeSousa. "We just have to figure out exactly who that home should be."