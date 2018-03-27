2 Escondido Boys Are Missing: Police

The Escondido Police Department is looking for two boys last seen in their home at 10 p.m. Monday.

They are described by police as:

Zackariah Valdez, 9, 5 feet tall, 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair in a mohawk.

Daniel Cisneros,11, Male, Hispanic, 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in their home on West Valley Parkway at 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

The home is located west of Interstate 15 and north of Del Dios Highway.



According to Lieutenant Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department, there is no evidence so far this is an abduction, but investigators are treating it as such until they know definitely.

Walters said there are still some key people who saw the two boys last, but police have not been able to get ahold of them yet.

A helicopter is searching for the boys, police added.

Walters said the two boys go to school in San Marcos and units are being sent out that way.

Escondido Police tweeted about the boys Tuesday morning. The FBI San Diego Twitter account retweeted it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.