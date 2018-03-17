Fire Sparks at Business Building in Miramar - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Sparks at Business Building in Miramar

The blaze began around 7:45 a.m. at a business park off Carroll Road, near Kenamar Drive

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Ramon Galindo/NBC 7
    The scene of the fire in Miramar on March 17, 2018.

    A fire sparked at a commercial building in Miramar Saturday morning, sending plumes of thick, grey smoke into the air as clouds sprinkled showers over the area.

    The blaze began around 7:45 a.m. at a business park off Carroll Road, near Kenamar Drive. The severity of the fire prompted the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) to quickly upgrade its response and request additional engines at the scene.

    The commercial area is home to several businesses, including Quest Building Products – a supplier of construction equipment – and car detailing service Elite Finish Detail.

    No other information was available.

    Thick plumes of smoke rose above the blaze at a commercial building off Carroll Road in Miramar Saturday.
    Photo credit: Ramon Galindo/NBC 7

