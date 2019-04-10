Miramar Carpenters Bring Awareness to Tax Fraud

The Carpenters Union Center held a demonstration in Miramar Wednesday ahead of Tax Day to bring awareness to fraud.

The union wanted to raise awareness that some construction companies hire people 'under the table,' paying them in cash to avoid taxes. The union said this hurts the workers and members of the community.

Union members said when contractors do not pay proper taxes, it takes money away from schools, roads, and other infrastructure in California.

A group of 50 men gathered with flags, signs and t-shirts asking the public to take action against tax fraud. No specific company was mentioned during the gathering.

Demonstrators were urged to post pictures of the gathering on social media to bring awareness to the issue. They have also recruited the help of politicians throughout the state.

Taxes are due on Monday, April 15.