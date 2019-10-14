'Miracle She's Alive': Woman Struck While Getting Gas for Car on SR-76

NBC 7's Danica McAdam explains why two women were walking along State Route 76 when a driver lost control and crashed into one of them. (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)

Woman Walking to Get Gas Hit by Car on SR-76

A pedestrian is lucky to be alive after being struck by an out-of-control car on a transition ramp between state Route 76 and Interstate 5 in Oceanside, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.

The pedestrian and another woman were returning to their car, which had run out of gas along SR-76, and had to cross over the transition ramp from southbound I-5 to westbound SR-76.

As the women did so at about 2:30 a.m., a Toyota Camry lost control on the transition ramp, CHP Sgt. Curtis Martin said. The two women dived in opposite directions to avoid being struck, but one woman could not get out of the way.

She was launched into the ice plant on the side of the road, Martin said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

"It seems like her injuries are relatively minor considering she went through the windshield and got launched. So it's pretty much a miracle she’s alive," Martin said.

The other pedestrian was not injured.

The driver of the Camry was on her way to the airport and was pulling off the freeway to get coffee when she lost control on the transition ramp, Martin said. CHP said drugs, alcohol or speed were not considered factors in the crash.

The transition ramp was temporarily closed as CHP investigated the crash and cleared the scene. Lanes were reopened just before 5 a.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.