Christmas has come early at two San Diego nightlife hotspots that have been transformed into holiday pop-up bars serving seasonally-themed cocktails with all the trimmings.

“Miracle” is a Christmas pop-up bar that sets up shop in existing bars in cities around the world for the holiday season. With it, the pop-up brings its kitschy décor, holiday lights and innovative seasonal cocktails (in themed mugs and glasses, too boot).

"(Miracle has) the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to," the pop-up's website states.

For the past couple of holidays seasons, Miracle has taken over Polite Provisions on 30th Street in North Park. The Christmas miracle happens again at that same spot this Friday, where the pop-up will run through Dec. 31 as "Miracle on 30th Street." The holiday-themed bar will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Behind the bar, patrons will find seasonal drinks with cute names like the “Snow Ball Old Fashioned,” the “Christmapolitan,” and the “Run, Run Rudolph.” To really get into the spirit while sipping spirits, patrons are encouraged to sport their best holiday threads, including ugly sweaters.

In addition to Miracle at Polite Provisions, the pop-up bar’s tiki-themed sister, “Sippin’ Santa,” is also coming to town.

That pop-up – which is coming to San Diego for the first time ever – will take over The Grass Skirt on Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach starting this week. It’s one of about 20 locations nationwide.

Sippin’ Santa at The Grass Skirt will feature tiki-themed holiday cocktails, also with quirky names, like the “Christmas Eve of Destruction” and “Papa Noel.” They will be poured into intricate, custom glassware that patrons will be able to buy during the duration of the pop-ups.

The Sippin' Santa pop-up will be open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., also through Dec. 31.

So, raise a glass to the holidays, and to all a good night.