Woman Attacks Mira Mesa Walgreens Customer With Boxcutter - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Woman Attacks Mira Mesa Walgreens Customer With Boxcutter

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA
    NBC 7

    One woman was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after another woman attacked her in a Mira Mesa Walgreens Saturday morning, San Diego Police Department said.

    A 59-year-old woman was shopping in the cosmetics section when another woman, 55, approached her, made verbal threats, grabbed her by the hair and cut her neck with a boxcutter, SDPD officer Tony Martinez confirmed.

    Nearby employees and customers witnessed the attack and disarmed the suspect while waiting for police to arrive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Walgreens located at 10787 Camino Ruiz, SDPD said.

    The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, SDPD confirmed.

    The suspect was arrested for attempted murder and put in county jail, SDPD said.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices