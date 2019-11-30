Woman Attacks Mira Mesa Walgreens Customer With Boxcutter

One woman was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after another woman attacked her in a Mira Mesa Walgreens Saturday morning, San Diego Police Department said.

A 59-year-old woman was shopping in the cosmetics section when another woman, 55, approached her, made verbal threats, grabbed her by the hair and cut her neck with a boxcutter, SDPD officer Tony Martinez confirmed.

Nearby employees and customers witnessed the attack and disarmed the suspect while waiting for police to arrive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Walgreens located at 10787 Camino Ruiz, SDPD said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, SDPD confirmed.

The suspect was arrested for attempted murder and put in county jail, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

