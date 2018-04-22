Mira Mesa House Fully Engulfed in Flames Following Car Crash

A house in Mira Mesa was fully engulfed in flames Sunday night after a vehicle hit several parked cars, burst into flames and drove into the house, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the 8700 block of Ferndale Street, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

There is a possible natural gas leak at the residence, raising concerns for authorities, he said.

The driver is being investigated for a possible DUI, Buttle said. No injuries were reported, he said.

No other information was available.

