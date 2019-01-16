Mouse Droppings Prompt Cafeteria Inspection at Mira Mesa High School

A San Diego-area high school has asked city officials to inspect its cafeteria after one student's lunch may have been contaminated by mouse droppings.

Mira Mesa High School Principal Jeff Sabins sent a letter to parents Tuesday describing an incident on Jan. 11.

School administrators were told of the "potential contamination of one student's lunch by mouse droppings," Sabins said.

Soon after, the school brought in the San Diego Unified School District pest specialist and ordered cleaning of the kitchen and serving areas.

Sabins said the school has also contacted the San Diego Department of Environmental Health to schedule an inspection.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and that includes the food safety of the meals served from our school cafeteria," Sabins said in the note to parents.

Anyone with questions may contact the district at (619) 725-7211 or qualityassurance@sandi.net.

Rodents can transmit more than 20 diseases directly and indirectly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among them are Hantavirus, West Nile and Lyme disease.