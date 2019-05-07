Three people were hurt after a home caught fire in a hash oil explosion. NBC 7’s Rory Devine is outside the now-boarded house in Mira Mesa with more. (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

Investigators said the marijuana extraction lab found inside a Mira Mesa home that went up in flames on Sunday, burning three people, could have produced up to $72,000-worth of concentrated THC.

That large of a hash oil operation had the potential to create an explosion that could have been much worse, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Karen Flowers said.

"We are just really fortunate that the fire department got there so quickly… because that could have spread to multiple houses," she said.

The DEA is now taking over the investigation into what they describe as a large-scale, sophisticated hash oil operation inside a home on Sunny Meadow Street.

The operation found inside was similar to ones they've seen before but significantly bigger, Flowers said. It had four butane extraction setups to create up to four pounds of concentrated THC, an oil that looks similar to honey and would have had a street value of $72,000.

Three people were burned Sunday when the home exploded and two remained in critical condition on Monday. All patients were transported to UC San Diego's Burn Center.

The two-story home burst into flames around 6 p.m. in the neighborhood located north of Mira Mesa Boulevard between Interstates 15 and 805. Nearby residents described hearing popping sounds coming from the burning building.

Hours into their investigation, an SDFD fire chief said equipment to make hash oil was found inside the home and about 100 butane cylinders were found outside of the home.

Hash oil, also known as honey oil, is a concentrated resin extracted from cannabis. Many extraction methods involve butane or ethanol.

The DEA said the fire originated in the home's garage, where the extraction lab was located.

Marijuana leaves were spotted on the streets outside of the home following the explosion on May 5, 2019.

Photo credit: NBC 7

Neighbor John Nothdurft was one of the first people who ran outside and helped a victim.

"I heard a big boom so I ran outside and I saw the first guy running through the streets," Nothdurft said. "His clothes were still on fire."

Nothdurft said he ran inside to get the man some water. Other neighbors were seen spraying the man with a garden hose as he sat on the sidewalk.

Another neighbor told NBC 7 she heard two or three people screaming as if they were being tortured.

Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Zombro said the fire spread quickly.

"It's significant enough that we have three victims that were burnt. They weren't able to get out of the structure quick enough, so you have to assume that the fire was moving pretty quickly from the very beginning," Zombro said.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire before it reached other houses. Only one neighboring house suffered exterior damages from the heat, Zombro said.

The structure itself sustained heavy damage throughout.

Neighbors explained they felt their houses shake but thought it might have been something normal as they live four miles north of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

"I thought it was a bomb when it first went off, because we live so close to Miramar and we hear booms all the time, but this one was different," said neighbor Josie Herschel.

The home is located less than a mile from Challenger Middle School and Hickman Elementary School.

No arrests have been made.

