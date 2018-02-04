Minor Killed in I-15 Crash

A stretch of Interstate 15 near Mira Mesa is back open after a deadly fatal accident involving minors on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

A silver BMW was traveling southbound in the HOV lane around after 3 p.m. when it lost control and hit the center divide, bouncing off then hitting the divide again.

The impact threw one of the passengers from the car, killing the victim.

“The other two had minor to moderate injuries, and they were transported to the local hospital,” said Acting Sgt. Ivan Vazquez of the California Highway Patrol.

CHP is still investigating what caused this accident.