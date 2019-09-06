Military Truck Fire Slows Traffic on Interstate 5 in Oceanside

A large military vehicle caught fire along Interstate 5 in the Oceanside area Friday.

The California Highway Patrol was called to assist after the military vehicle began to smoke and erupted into flames along the northbound lanes of I-5 near Oceanside Boulevard.

As you can see from the images shared with NBC 7, the fire produced a large amount of smoke just after it began around 1:10 p.m.

The CHP closed down the offramp onto Oceanside Boulevard as they helped coordinate fire crews to put out the fire.

No other information was available.

