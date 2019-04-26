Report: DOD to Expand Military's Role With Migrants at Border

Members of the U.S. military install multiple tiers of concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande near the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Laredo, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Department of Defense (DOD) plans to expand the military's involvement with migrants along the southern border, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The report said Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan was on Friday expected to sign a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) request to provide military lawyers, cooks and drivers to assist with handling migrants who are seeking asylum within the United States.

In order to fulfill the request, according to the Post report, Defense Secretary Shanahan would need to waive a policy that prohibits military personnel from coming into contact with migrants. About 300 troops would need waivers.

In February, Shanahan sent several thousand more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to install additional wire barriers and to provide a large system of mobile surveillance and monitoring. The mission for the 3,750 troops was expected to last through Sept. 30.

In total, about 4,500 active-duty troops are stationed at the southern border.

