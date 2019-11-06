Military Members Recognized for Their Volunteer Work in San Diego

Hundreds of service members were at the luncheon. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

It's San Diego Fleet Week, and service members were recognized for giving back to the community at the Enlisted Recognition Luncheon hosted at Sea World.

Hundreds of members of the military from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, the Army, and Air Force attended the event.

There were five finalists out of 20 nominees who were up for the "Making a Difference Award."

A recipient of the award was Lance corporal (LCpl) Zachary Martinez with the U.S. Marine Corps. Martinez volunteers for a number of organizations, including at Stand Down, that helps homeless veterans.

"Just being able to be there and help them out at every step. They really appreciated everything we did for them, and I'll never forget some of the faces I met and some of the stories they told me," said LCpl Martinez.

Five of the nominees also received prize bags, including Hospital Corpsman Ray Soria, Boatswain Mate Dylan Knudson, Chief Gunners Mate Melanie Ragle, and Sgt. Kevin Kurz.

Some of the charities where the services donated their time include; Rady Children's Hospital, the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, and the VFW in Lakeside.

"I know they give us so much support in the military, so I just wanna give back," said GMC Ragle.