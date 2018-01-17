Bomb Squad Investigates 'Military Device' Found in Lemon Grove

NBC 7's Marianne Kushi and Steven Luke report on the breaking news in Lemon Grove where bomb-sniffing dogs and their handlers were investigating the report of a military device.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) sent its bomb squad to the parking lot of a commercial center in Lemon Grove Wednesday to investigate reports of a "military-type device" found at a business.

Officials arrived at the lot along Massachusetts Avenue near Main Street just before 10:20 a.m. The commercial center houses a U-Haul Truck Sales Super Center, a liquor store and a self-storage facility. The SDSO said the device was found at the U-Haul business. Several deputies could be seen surrounding the entrance to the lot.

As a precaution, employees were evacuated while officials looked at the device.

Just before noon, the SDSO deemed the business safe and began letting employees back in. There is still no word on what the device was.

No one was hurt.



