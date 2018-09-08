Former President Barack Obama speaks to students at the University of Illinois, where he accepted the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Urbana, Illinois. The award is an annual honor given by the university's Institute of Government and Public Affairs to recognize public officials who have made significant contributions in public service.

North County Congressional candidate Democrat Mike Levin will be at a rally in Anaheim with former President Barack Obama Saturday.

Obama is speaking at the Anaheim Convention Center with the hopes of boosting the chances of seven U.S. House candidates running crucial races in California.

Obama has largely stayed out of politics since President Trump took office, but he returned Friday to speak at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Mike Levin is battling Republican Diane Harkey for Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat in the 49th district. Issa announced his retirement last January. President Trump recently endorsed Harkey on Twitter.

Last Wednesday via Twitter, Levin wrote, “My opponent can have the endorsement of @realDonaldTrump — I’ll take @BarackObama.” He also said he was “[t]hrilled that @BarackObama is coming to Orange County this Saturday to support seven key Congressional campaigns, including ours! It’s an incredible honor to have his support.”

The 49th district encompasses Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas and a small portion of southern Orange County.

All seven races are considered essential in the Democrats’ efforts to win back control of the House of Representatives.

Traditionally, Orange County has been a Republican stronghold.

The doors open at 10 a.m. President Obama is expected to speak around 11:30 a.m.