Migrant Caravan Supporters Rally in San Diego

A group of demonstrators marched from Balboa Park to Chicano Park on Saturday to show solidarity with the migrant caravan that has made its way through Mexico to the U.S. border. The migrants are fleeing violence in Central America. The caravan has been sharply criticized by President Trump.

A group of about 300 people is waiting in Tijuana to seek asylum. After receiving legal advice, the migrants plan to turn themselves over to U.S. authorities at the San Ysidro border crossing.

“The President wants to send the Guard to the border, however, this is not an invasion,” said Claudia Treminio, a Salvadorean refugee who now lives in the Los Angeles area.





Caravans like these are a common method to bring attention to asylum seekers. This one has garnered more attention because of President Trump cited the caravan as a justification for the border wall.

“I am here to welcome them with love,” said Treminio.

U.S. Atty. General Jeff Sessions said he may assign additional judges to handle cases involving the caravan. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen warned that any person trying to cross into the U.S. who makes false claims will be subject to criminal prosecution.

