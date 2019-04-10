San Diego Sports Station Mighty 1090 Taken Off the Air

A popular San Diego sports radio station was taken off the air Wednesday, several hosts announced on the website for Mighty 1090.

"It's a really, really crappy, crappy position to be in," said radio sports station host Darren Smith on Wednesday.

Smith relayed to listeners how he and his co-host Marty Caswell learned about the news that the radio station was taken off the air at 11:30 a.m.

The hosts were preparing for their noon show, when Broadcast Company of the Americas (BCA) President Mike Glickenhaus approached them with a somber look on his face. He said they needed to have a meeting with everyone in the building, according to Smith.

“We have been taken off the air by the people who own our tower,” Smith recalled hearing the station president say.

He didn't go into details as to what led up to Wednesday's events.

“We had been aware this had been a possibility,” he said because it had happened to two of their sister stations.

Smith said there were people in tears around the radio station, adding, "It's heartbreaking."

BCA was founded in San Diego in 2003 and offers play-by-play coverage of the San Diego Gulls hockey team.

Check back for updates on this developing story.