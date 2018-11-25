Midwest Winter Storm Causes Delays at Lindbergh

With Sunday was the busiest travel day of the year, things were going to be tough even when all goes smoothly, but with a winter storm slamming parts of the nation, delays and cancelations were growing across the country.

Determined travelers at Lindbergh Field tried to make their flights while Winter Storm Bruce was just as persistent.

The storm was wreaking havoc across the nation's midsection, from the plains to the midwest, before reaching New England.

Some travelers, however, were flat out of luck. At Chicago's O'Hare International Airport more than 700 flights were canceled Sunday.

"They canceled my flight to Chicago on one airline so I had to come over book another airline," Kara Robinson said. "Now, I'm going back to the other airline and hopefully I can get my money back."

Others, however, planned ahead as they saw the storm approaching. John Linn rerouted his son's flight home through Houston. The flight originally had a layover in Chicago.

"Which, obviously, I think is a better choice now," he said.

Blizzard conditions across much of Nebraska and parts of Kansas, Iowa and Missouri have canceled 600 flights headed to or from the U.S. by Sunday morning in the central plains and Great Lakes region, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Mike Sardo, a visitor from Canada, had an entirely different approach to the delays.

"I was supposed to fly home today at noon and yesterday I said to myself why would I go back to Toronto?" he said. "The weather is much nicer here in San Diego than minus-20 in Toronto so I decided to stay."

This Thanksgiving weekend was the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in more than a decade, according to AAA. More than 54 million people traveled 50 miles or more from home — the most since 2005, and up from 2.5 million from last year.

"It was definitely the worst day to travel," Robinson said.

For travelers who were stuck because of weather delays, more delays are expected in the aftermath of the storm as flight volumes return to normal.