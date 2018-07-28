Midway Crash Leaves 3 Seniors in Hospital

A car crash on Rosecrans Street in Midway left all involved in the hospital Saturday morning.

A 90-year-old man struck a Hyundai Sonata with his Toyota Camry when he drifted into the opposite lane.

In the Sonata were a man and a women, both in their eighties.

The 90-year-old man was treated for a hip fracture, said SDPD.

The driver of the Sonata had a cut on his head and the passenger had a ruptured spleen, according to SDPD.

SDPD temporarily closed the intersection of the accident, at Rosecrans Street and Sports Arena Boulevard.

Alcohol has been ruled out as a cause.

No other information was reported at this time.