Midway Crash Leaves 3 Seniors in Hospital - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Midway Crash Leaves 3 Seniors in Hospital

SDPD temporarily closed the intersection of the accident

By Andrew Johnson

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Midway Crash Leaves 3 Seniors in Hospital

    A car crash on Rosecrans Street in Midway left all involved in the hospital Saturday morning.

    A 90-year-old man struck a Hyundai Sonata with his Toyota Camry when he drifted into the opposite lane.

    In the Sonata were a man and a women, both in their eighties.

    The 90-year-old man was treated for a hip fracture, said SDPD.

    The driver of the Sonata had a cut on his head and the passenger had a ruptured spleen, according to SDPD.

    SDPD temporarily closed the intersection of the accident, at Rosecrans Street and Sports Arena Boulevard.

    Alcohol has been ruled out as a cause.

    No other information was reported at this time.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices