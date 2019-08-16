Midtown Gas Leak Prompts Several Home Evacuations - NBC 7 San Diego
Midtown Gas Leak Prompts Several Home Evacuations

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    A gas leak near the airport caused multiple homes to be evacuated Friday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

    A contractor struck a half-inch service line while working in a residential neighborhood in Midtown, San Diego Gas and Electric told NBC 7.

    The gas leak broke out on Union Street at around 9 a.m., roughly one mile east of the San Diego International Airport, across Interstate 5.

    SDG&E and SDFD are working together on-scene to clear the area.

    Crews did not say when repairs were expected to be completed, though SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz told NBC 7 it would be for “an extended time.”

    No injuries were reported.

    No other information was available.

