Midtown Gas Leak Prompts Several Home Evacuations

A gas leak in the midtown area of San Diego has prompted at least four homes to evacuate. (Published 19 minutes ago)

A gas leak near the airport caused multiple homes to be evacuated Friday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

A contractor struck a half-inch service line while working in a residential neighborhood in Midtown, San Diego Gas and Electric told NBC 7.

The gas leak broke out on Union Street at around 9 a.m., roughly one mile east of the San Diego International Airport, across Interstate 5.

SDG&E and SDFD are working together on-scene to clear the area.

Crews did not say when repairs were expected to be completed, though SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz told NBC 7 it would be for “an extended time.”

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

