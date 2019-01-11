It’s going to be a wet weekend as a storm is expected to wallop San Diego County Saturday, the first in a series of rain in the forecast for the region over the next week or so.

A storm moving through Northern California Friday is working its way south to San Diego, with rain expected to hit the county around 2 a.m. Saturday.

NBC 7’s Whitney Southwick said light rain is headed for San Diego County between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday. Then, the real shower show is expected to begin.

“After that, the heavier band is going to hit us and give us a pretty good wallop for a couple of hours – probably through 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.,” he explained.

Scattered rain – with some moments of clearing – is likely to stick around for most of Saturday afternoon and evening. Southwick forecasted the rain will then taper off, leading to a mostly clear but partly cloudy Sunday.

Southwick said the county can expect to see a “good amount of rain totals” in Saturday’s storm, including anywhere from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch at the coast, and higher totals inland and in the mountains.

A dusting of snow is also expected up at Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna – in areas above 5,500 feet in elevation – early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, at the coast, San Diego’s beaches have experienced high surf throughout the week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the big waves will continue to pummel our shorelines through at least Sunday afternoon.

The NWS said the service’s so-called “beach hazard statement” for local beaches include the likelihood of 5 to 8-foot surf, strong rip currents, and dangerous swimming conditions, especially at beaches in southern San Diego County from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Minor flooding at the coast, as well as beach erosion, is also possible.

Those visiting San Diego beaches this weekend should obey all posted warnings and flags and speak with a lifeguard before attempting to swim in the rough waters.

After the break in the rain on Sunday, Southwick said the wet weather will return by way of a second storm expected to move into the region late Monday night through early Tuesday.

There’s also a chance of rain Wednesday as a third storm moves into the region, with showers possibly lingering into Thursday, according to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast.

“So, a very wet pattern setting up for this week,” Southwick said. “We could use it, we need it – this is one of our rainy months.”

At this point, weather models show a break in the rain next Friday and Saturday, and another chance of showers on Sunday, Jan. 20, Southwick said.

Chilly January: Rain, Frost, Snow in San Diego County

To get the latest weather updates, keep up with NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast here.