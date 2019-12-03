Power Outage Impacting Nearly 7,500 in Mid City Neighborhoods - NBC 7 San Diego
Power Outage Impacting Nearly 7,500 in Mid City Neighborhoods

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A power pole in Descanso, California on Oct. 23, 2017.

    A power outage in the Mid City area left nearly 7,500 people in the dark Monday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

    SDG&E reported 7,479 customers in the Normal Heights, University Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, Chollas Creek, Oak Park and North Park neighborhoods were without power as of around 5:45 p.m.

    All power was restored by 6:50 p.m.

    No cause was determined as of 7 p.m.

    Click here to see SDG&E's power outage map.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

