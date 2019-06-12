Oceanside Man Held on $2M Bail in Friend's Killing

NBC 7's Dave Summers has an exclusive interview with the friend and neighbor of the suspect. He says he was the first one to see the scene of the crime and had to turn his friend in to police. (Published Thursday, June 6, 2019)

Witness Turns in Friend Suspected of Killing His Own Roommate

An Oceanside man appeared before a judge Wednesday and was ordered held on $2 million bail in connection with the death of a friend.

Michael Newton, 66, was arrested after a man was found dead June 6 in Newton's third-floor unit at the Mission Cove Apartments.

Neighbor Thomas Froning, who lives one floor below, said Newton came knocking on his door with bloody clothing.

The victim, described by Oceanside police as a 41-year-old man, suffered traumatic injuries to his upper body, officials said.

A homicide investigation was launched and detectives arrested Newton, alleging he was responsible for the victim's death.

The manner in which the victim died was not specified.

The victim had been visiting Newton for some time, police said.

Froning described the relationship between the two as close but at times combative.

"I knew something like this could happen," Froning told NBC 7. "I love [Newton]. I stuck up for him and I defended other people against him."

Froning says Newton suffered severe brain damage from an unrelated fight with a family member some time ago.

The complex is located south of State Route 76 along Mission Avenue near Airport Road.

Residents told NBC 7 the complex serves seniors and low-income renters.