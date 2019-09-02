NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to two people who took one of the last flights out of Florida to San Diego to escape Hurricane Dorian. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Flight From Miami Brings Dorian Escapees to Safety in San Diego

Hurricane Dorian is triggering evacuation orders for more than a million people from the Carolinas to Florida.

At Lindbergh Field Monday night, a flight from Miami brought home San Diegan Latoya Ray who was looking to escape Dorian’s danger.

“Thank you, Jehova,” Ray laughed. “Thank God I got out. My friends and family kept texting me all weekend long like, “Are you OK?’”

Ray was one of the lucky ones to get out of Florida ahead of the deadly hurricane’s potential arrival on the east coast.

She flew out of Miami International Airport, but Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport and several others in the state closed earlier Monday as weather in parts of the Sunshine State changed as the first bands arrived.

A satellite image off Florida’s coast shows the massive system that’s squatting in the Atlantic.

Utility crews in Florida are on standby, waiting for the worst.

San Diegan Nathan Barros was in Tampa, Florida for the week visiting his mother and keeping close watch.

“We were watching every day,” he said. “We're on The Gulf side, but everyone kept saying it might cross over and you don’t know what it could do.”

That’s the question forecasters are trying to answer as Dorian, which has weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm, creeps towards the United States coast after battering the Bahamas.