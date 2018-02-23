Mexico finds 103 migrants abandoned in freight trailer

Mexican immigration agents say they have found 103 Central American migrants in a freight trailer left by a roadside near the U.S. border.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said Friday the trailer was found near Ciudad Camargo, across the border from Rio Grande City, Texas.

Photo credit: Instituto Nacional De Migración

The container had apparently been abandoned by migrant traffickers, and a passing military patrol heard people pounding on the walls and calling for help.

The migrants included 91 Hondurans, seven Guatemalans and five Salvadorans.

Among them were 24 youths and 12 unaccompanied minors who were turned over to child welfare authorities.

Photo credit: Instituto Nacional De Migración

U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Mexican government Friday to block MS-13 gang members from traveling through Mexico to reach the U.S.