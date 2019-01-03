3 Arrested in Torture, Killing of 2 San Diego Teens in Tijuana

The General Attorney's Office of Baja California, Mexico announced the arrests of three men in the November killing of three teenagers in Tijuana, including two from San Diego.

Seventeen-year-old Christopher Alexis Gomez, a high school senior at O'Farrell Charter School in Encanto, and Juan Suarez Ojeda, 18, a recent graduate from Ingenuity Charter School in Skyline, and a Mexican teenager were killed Nov. 25, 2018, in an apartment in the Loma Verdes neighborhood.

Angel Said Robles Ibbara, 17, was identified as the third victim.

The GA's Office said the three teenagers were assaulted by three men who entered the apartment unexpectedly. The victims were physically assaulted for about two hours before they were shot in the head and killed.

According to the GA's Office, Alejandro N., nicknamed "El Orejas," Fabricio N., and Esteban Manuel N. were named as suspects in the case and arrested.

Johnathan Dean, the superintendent of O'Farrell and Ingenuity charter schools, confirmed the deaths to NBC 7 in November and said the schools created a GoFundMe page to assist Gomez' and Ojeda's families with funeral arrangements.

Both Ojeda and Gomez had attended the charter schools since they were in middle school. Dean said the weeks following their deaths were trying time for their schools.

Gomez was on his school's football team and had relatives that attend the school with him, Dean said.

Dean described him as “Real lighthearted, never a discipline problem, just a really good kid."

Dean said Ojeda was visiting one of his parents, who lives in Tijuana, when the shooting occurred.

He said Ojeda was never in trouble as a student and had frequent conversations with his teachers about planning his future. Dean said Ojeda's mother pushed him to earn his high school diploma, part of the reason he enrolled at Ingenuity.

“That’s what’s so tragic. Their lives ended so young," Dean said.

No other information was available.

