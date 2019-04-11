According to the San Diego Police Department, this group of unknown men attacked a victim outside of Backyard Kitchen & Tap on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach on April 1. 2019.

A group of men accused of brutally attacking another man in front of a restaurant in Pacific Beach earlier this month are being sought by San Diego police for felony assault.

The San Diego Police Department Thursday released photographs captured on surveillance camera of the suspects. They hope someone somewhere recognizes the men and can help police identify them.

According to investigators, the victim got into an argument with the group of men at around 1:30 a.m. on April 1, outside the Backyard Kitchen & Tap restaurant located at 832 Garnet Ave. During the argument, police said one of the suspects punched the victim three times on his face.

At that point, police said the victim walked across the street to get away from the group of men. The suspects followed him. The suspects then repeatedly kicked and punched the victim as he lay on the ground, investigators said.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim of the assault had suffered significant trauma to his head and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said his injuries were so severe, that he required reconstructive surgery to his face. The victim is recovering and is expected to survive. His name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the suspects pictured above and below can call the SDPD’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1700 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.