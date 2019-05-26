Memorial Service Held for 96-Year-Old U.S Army Veteran, Col. Robert Dingeman

On Sunday, the community of Scripps Ranch celebrated the life of Col. Robert Dingeman, the 96-year-old U.S. Army Veteran who acted as a pillar to that community.

Family, friends and colleagues gathered at Scripps Ranch High School to honor Dingeman, a World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veteran. It was just fitting that his memorial service was held on Memorial Day weekend.

“He was in so many places, in so many things, and he touched people that you can’t begin to account for,” said Bob Ilko, President of The Scripps Ranch Civic Association.

The 96-year-old passed away on May 4th. His life was full of accomplishments. Dingeman was a U.S. Army Colonel who earned several medals including the Silver Star, Soldier’s Medal, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart.

"I think it is a fitting tribute for my dad's extraordinary, tireless, selfless work," said Robert Dingeman Jr., son of Dingeman.

Dingeman was known as "Mr. Scripps Ranch" when he created and worked with the Scripps Ranch Civic Association and volunteered for several community groups.

In 1994, the San Diego Unified School Board unanimously voted to name a new elementary school in Scripps Ranch after Dingeman.

"I think he would be so excited to know that this did happen because he was so afraid that all his good works would die with him," said Gaye Dingeman, widow of Dingeman.

Gaye tells NBC 7 that she hopes everyone who was at Sunday’s memorial service learns from her husband by volunteering and being a leader in their community.

Dingeman leaves behind his wife of 74 years, Gaye, and his children, Bob Jr. and Susan.