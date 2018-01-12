Memorial Held for Valley Center Family Killed in Texas Crash

NBC 7's Rory Devine reports on a memorial held for a Valley Center family that was killed, with the exception of a 10-year-old girl, in a suspected DUI crash in Texas. (Published 5 hours ago)

A memorial service was held Friday for a Valley Center family killed while vacationing in Texas by a driver suspected of driving under the influence.

The church at Oceanside's Mission San Luis Rey was packed with people who came to remember the Latulippes, described as a loving family who did everything together. A 10-year-old girl was the lone family member who survived in the crash.

”It’s amazing, I’ve only heard good things, people coming up and saying I just loved your daughter and Jackson was my best friend,” said Connie Enos, the survivor's grandmother.

Scott Latulippe, 41, was a teacher at Valley Center High. His 38-year-old wife, Nancy, worked at Geico insurance. She was active in the charity organization United Way. Their 14-year-old son, Jackson, was a freshman at Valley Center High and on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts program.

All three died as a result of the crash. Only 10-year-old Kiera survived, suffering minor injuries.

On November 11, the family was driving to the airport after a family vacation in Austin, Texas. Guy Brastad, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center median into their lane and hit their car head-on.

Relatives of the deceased said people from all over the country continue to support them, especially Kiera.

“Children are sending cards to Kiera with twenty dollars, 'please buy yourself something fun,'” said Kiera’s grandmother.

Kiera's grandfather, Jim Enos, spoke about her friends.

“That's one of the things left in her life, her friends, and so those are important," he said. "Those kinds of things we see are rock solid in our lives and suddenly get taken away.”

Her grandparents said Kiera is back in school and adjusting well.

“She’s a strong young girl,” they said.

Jim Enos said the one good that could come from their loss is, “If it stops a drunk driver from getting behind the wheel.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for those who wish to contribute to Kiera's future.