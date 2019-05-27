Cold wind and rain will continue to loom over the county throughout Memorial Day weekend. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more on how it affected people vacationing. (Published Sunday, May 26, 2019)

Memorial Day, what is typically considered the unofficial start of summer, was off to a soggy start in San Diego during an unusually rainy month for the region.

Heavy downpours fell on San Diego County overnight but NBC 7 weathercaster Llarisa Abreu said the chance of showers would diminish as the holiday went on.

Skies were expected to remain partly cloudy and temperatures would remain unseasonably cool throughout the day.

Temperatures would be in the high 50s in the inland valleys and the low 60s along the coast.

The cooler weather also had the potential to create snow at the highest mountain peaks. The NWS said 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected in areas above 6,500 feet – with as much as 8 inches of snow above 7,500 feet.

A wind advisory was in effect for the mountains and deserts until 7 p.m. Monday. The strongest gusts were expected to be in the 40 to 50 mile-per-hour range.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms to return late Tuesday and Wednesday but the storm will likely be centered on the mountains, the NWS said.

Below are some rainfall totals for Sunday, as of 19:45 p.m., provided by NWS:

Palomar: .74 inches

Julian: .36 inches

Poway: .19 inches

Kearny Mesa: .16 inches

Alpine: .11 inches

Valley Center: .10 inches

Miramar: .07 inches

Del Mar: .07 inches

For more on weather, check out Landau’s daily forecast.