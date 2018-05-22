Memorial Day 2018 Ceremonies in San Diego

Where will you be spending Memorial Day in San Diego? If your plans include honoring U.S. military service members killed in action, there are several events planned from North County to South Bay.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May, which is May 28 in 2018.



Here are a few of those locations:

Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

Ceremony at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 28

6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive S., La Jolla CA 92037

On Memorial Day, the Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial in La Jolla will honor Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th President and the Commanding General of the Union Army in the Civil War. The keynote speaker will be Brigadier General Jeffery Broadwater, Commanding General, National Training Center/Fort Irwin. The event will music by the Navy Region Southwest Band, Marine Recruit Depot (MCRD) Color Guard, MCRD Rifle Team conducting a 21 Gun Salute, and a Missing Man Formation Fly Over conducted by aircraft of the San Diego Performance Formation Team. Mt. Soledad is home to more than 4,800 veteran tributes embedded on granite plaques mounted onto walls. It’s open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Get directions here.

Miramar National Cemetery

Ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 27

5795 Nobel Dr. San Diego, CA 92122

A special Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Flag Assembly Area and will include the Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Thomas G. Bowman as an honored guest. Featured speakers will include Capt. Joseph R. Buzzella, Jr, Coast Guard Sector Commander and Captain of the Port of San Diego. Miramar National Cemetery is typically closed on federal holidays but will be open on Memorial Day. The 313-acre national cemetery is located on Nobel Drive about 15 miles north of downtown San Diego, at the northwest corner of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 28

Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego CA 92106

Situated on the Fort Rosecrans Military reservation about 10 miles west of San Diego, Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery is typically closed on federal holidays – except for Memorial Day. At VA national cemeteries across the U.S. on Monday, the National Cemetery Administration will host special remembrance ceremonies with the help of communities, including at Fort Rosecrans. The Memorial Day ceremony here is at 10 a.m. at the Rostrum. Earlier in the weekend, volunteers will take part in the cemetery's annual tradition of placing small American flags on the graves of the fallen. In addition to serving as the final resting place of many U.S. military service members, the Fort Rosecrans also houses several monuments and memorials. Fresh-cut flowers may be placed on graves and in the gravel areas around the Columbarium or on memorial walls and monuments at any time – not only on Memorial Day.

Find parking information at this link.

There will be free shuttle service from the Veterans Museum and Memorial Center in Balboa Park at 2115 Park Boulevard. Boarding begins at 8 a.m. Shuttles depart at 8:30 a.m.

USS Midway Museum

910 N Harbor Drive, San Diego 92101

Wreath Remembrance Ceremony 9 a.m. on Friday, May 26

This event will honor veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War & the Global War on Terrorism. It will include a flyover and the tossing of biodegradable wreaths over the ship along with a live performance of Taps. The featured speaker will be RADM Yancy Lindsey Commanding Officer, Navy Region Southwest. The event is free to the public and admission to the museum following the ceremony will be included for attendees arriving before 9:30 am.

On Monday, May 28

11 a.m. US Coast Guard Auxiliary Band Arizona Performance (included with museum admission)

12:30 p.m. Bonita Vista Music Machine Choir performs (included with museum admission)

3 p.m. National Moment of Remembrance including a performance of Echo Taps.

Find directions and parking information here.

Also, the San Diego Veterans For Peace will set up “Hometown Arlington West Memorial" on the front lawn of the USS Midway Museum, to honor 300+ troops from Southern California who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

La Vista Memorial Park

3191 Orange Street, National City

Event at 1 p.m Monday, May 28th

The memorial park will host a free event with a presentation of the Navy’s symbolic “Two-Bell Ceremony” as a way of honoring war dead by Pearl Harbor Survivor Carnation Chapter 3 & dating back to World War I. There will also be a Missing Man Memorial Fly-By provided by a group of pilots.

The keynote speakers will be Rear Admiral Mark E. Bipes, Deputy Commander, Navy Medicine West, Deputy Director, Medical Service Corps, Command Master Chief Patrick Paul Carrillo Mangarn.

These are just a few ways to honor our fallen U.S. military service members on Memorial Day in San Diego. If you're taking part in other ceremonies across the county, let us know in the comments section below.



