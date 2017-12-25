A file image of Main Street in Julian by Jose Gutierrez.

A Julian store sold a MegaMillions ticket worth nearly $1.3 million, according to California Lottery officials.



The ticket sold at Julian Market and Deli ahead of Friday's drawing matched five numbers.



The winning numbers were 1, 20, 30, 33, 42 and the Mega number 16.

Julian is a small community made up of approximately 1,500 residents. The town is about an hour's drive east of downtown San Diego and draws tourists from all over Southern California during its apple harvest.



MegaMillions costs $2 to play. The player selects five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25. A jackpot is won by matching all six numbers however prizes are awarded if a player matches the Mega number or more.

The Julian ticket is the only one matching five numbers in Friday’s draw.









