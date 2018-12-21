NBC 7’s Danielle Radin speaks with a man who has dedicated his life to the historic ride in Balboa Park. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Meet the Man Operating the Balboa Park Carousel For The Last 46 Years

Almost everyone in San Diego knows about the historic Balboa Park Carousel. Families love to take kids to ride it, especially during the holidays.

But do you know who operates it? That job has belonged to Bill Brown for the last 46 years.

"I've worked at the carousel since 1972," said Brown on Friday in Balboa Park. "I started when I was 16. I used to ride it as a kid."

The carousel was built in 1910 and has been in Balboa Park since 1922. The animals on it are hand-crafted originals. There is also hand-painted murals and military band music that is over a century old.

Brown is responsible for maintance, and operation of the machine. He has re-painted historic animals when they fade. He also solves any mechanical problems the motor has.

"This is the original motor and clutch from 1910," added Brown. "We still use the timing device from a hundred years ago, which is a small hour glass with sand."

The carousel is also one of the fastest in the United States. Most go seven miles per hour on average, the Balboa Park carousel goes 13 mph.

"This is a busy ride and I'll stand and just keep an eye on things," said Brown. "You never know what kids are going to do!"

Brown said he does not have plans to retire because he has too much fun at his job.

The carousel costs $3 per rider and is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and school holidays.