Medics in Right Place at Right Time When Car Hit Pedestrian in San Ysidro

Paramedics on their way to the hospital with a patient pulled over after witnessing a pedestrian get hit by a car Thursday evening in San Ysidro, then dropped off their patient and continued on to the hospital with the injured pedestrian.

Medics witnessed the crash on Camino De La Plaza near Willow Road at around 6:45 p.m.

The patient they had in their ambulance told them they no longer needed to go to the hospital, so they were released to make room.

The injured pedestrian was taken to UCSD Medical Center. There is no word on the pedestrian's condition.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

No other information was available.

