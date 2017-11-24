'Me Too' Survivors to March Downtown

A march is scheduled Saturday to support women who have experienced sexual assault or harassment, and to recognize the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The march is led and organized by survivors of sex trafficking.

At 10 a.m. women and supporters of the "Me Too" campaign against sexual assault and violence are planning to gather and march from the Civic Center Plaza downtown, according Aliza Amar, one of the event organizers.

Amar is a sex trafficking abolitionist, and is organizing the San Diego march alongside sex trafficking survivors in order to halt "the growing epidemic of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking," according to her website.

"We believe it's time to start shaking off the shame and guilt that comes with sexual assault," said Marjorie Saylor, another organizer and sex trafficking survivor, in a social media post. "Our silence says it's okay. It's not okay to abuse another human being."

Over 250 people are planning to attend the march downtown, and the Facebook event shows at least 2,000 people are interested in attending.

The organizers said there are concurrent marches planned for Saturday in Los Angeles and Oakland, all the way to Sweden, to show solidarity for women who want to break the silence of sexual violence.