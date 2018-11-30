Liberty Station Leasing Rights Sold, Along With Chapel

The leasing rights for Liberty Station have been sold but a historic, onsite chapel – which has been the topic of controversy – will remain a place of worship that's also open to other events, a city spokesperson said.

The Times of San Diego reported Wednesday that the leasing rights have been sold to a newly-formed company called Seligman Liberty Station LLC, based in Michigan. The City of San Diego owns Liberty Station and approved the sale of the leasing rights on Nov. 15.

The Times caught wind of the leasing rights sale Wednesday after obtaining a notice sent out to Liberty Station tenants letting them know about the landlord change.

In February, the then-owner of Liberty Station, Corky McMillin, said the North Chapel was highly underutilized. The company was exploring possibilities of converting the space into a commercial facility, possibly a restaurant.

Locals Protest Plan to Change Liberty Station Chapel

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports on the opposition to a proposal to redevelop the land where the chapel currently sits. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

Many locals rallied against the idea, arguing that the community needs a place to worship – not another restaurant. Opponents also said the North Chapel – which was built in 1942 – is historic and an important part of Liberty Station.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office said Thursday that under new ownership the mayor’s “priority is to ensure that the historic North Chapel is preserved and maintained for future generations to enjoy.”

The office said the chapel would continue to be used for worship and for “a variety of other purposes as allowed for under the ground lease.”

“The new owner has found an experienced operator that will be seeking to book a wide range of events, including but not limited to religious gatherings and weddings, at the chapel once they take over in January. It will now be up to the operator to work out specific agreements for those interested in using the North Chapel for an event,” the rest of the statement read.

The mayor’s office said Corky McMillin, under terms of a contract, was cleared to sell the leasing rights to Liberty Station any time after 2008.