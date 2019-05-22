M'bari, San Diego Zoo's 15-Year-Old Lion, Dies from Age-Related Complications

The San Diego Zoo announced that M'bari, its 15-year-old male lion, died Wednesday due to age-related medical issues.

M'bari had been under veterinary care and his health worsened in recent days, according to the zoo.

Staff made efforts to modify M'bari's habitat to make him more comfortable, but because of his worsening quality of life the zoo decided to humanely euthanize him.

M'bari spent most of his time with his mate Etosha in their habitat at the Harry and Grace Steele Elephant Odyssey. The zoo said his early morning and late afternoon roars could be heard throughout the entire compound.

We're sad to announce that M’bari passed away today. He was 15 years old & under vet care for age-related issues. His condition worsened & animal care staff made the difficult decision to euthanize him. Please share your condolences with those who will be feeling this loss. pic.twitter.com/UUsU8bmbrp — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) May 22, 2019

"Please share your condolences with staff, volunteers, members, and guests who remember him from countless visits and will especially be feeling this loss," the zoo said in a statement.