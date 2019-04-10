Mayor's Proposed 2020 Budget Calls for Record Infrastructure Investment

Mayor Kevin Faulconer says his 2020 budget proposal will include the largest infrastructure investment in city history.

Faulconer will present his proposed fiscal year 2020 budget Thursday in East Village alongside San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and City Councilman Mark Kersey.

The mayor’s office describes the budget proposal as a “balanced plan balanced plan that prioritizes funding for public safety, homelessness, housing reforms, street repair and neighborhood quality of life.”

The $4.3 million budget proposal will also include investments in parks and libraries, and an expansion of the “Clean SD” initiative that focuses on public space beautification.

Faulconer is scheduled to present his proposed budget at 9:30 a.m.