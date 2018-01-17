Mayor says Imperial Beach Sewage Spill After Storms Is ‘Outrageous’

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina plans to sue the federal government for sewage, toxic waste and plastic pollution that has been pouring into the Tijuana River near the border.

He said is has recently been made worse due to last week's storms that swept through San Diego.

Mayor Dedina is concerned with areas close to the border such as Border Field State Park, beaches near Tijuana and the Tijuana River that runs into the United States.

He has been an outspoken advocate for months of cleaning these areas and ensuring sewage does not spill into them again.

"It outrageous that this continues," said Mayor Dedina "We have more rain coming. There was tons and tons of plastic, tens of millions of pieces of plastic and styrofoam."

The mayor believes the area is the largest source of plastic on the entire Pacific Ocean.

Mayor Dedina said part of the problem is the recycling regulations in Baja California.

"There's no recycling anywhere in Tijuana," said Mayor Dedina. "All that plastic washes into the U.S."

In November, the mayor said surfers got sick from being in the ocean after sewage from Tijuana spilled into U.S. waters. Mayor Dedina, an avid surfer himself, added he could see thick waste in the water that made him ill as well.

"35 million gallons of raw sewage flow into six canyons and a main river here a day," said Mayor Dedina. "It costs California State Parks two million dollars a year to clean up. The U.S. government refuses to clean anything up and that's why we're suing."

California State Parks shut down parts of Silver Strand State Beach and all of Border Field State Park due to runoff concerns after the storms.

The state beach has since re-opened after water testing showed it is safe for swimmers and surfers.

Border Field State Park beaches remain closed due to waste.



