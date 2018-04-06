Mayor of Solana Beach Abruptly Resigns Seat

A file image of Mayor Ginger Marshall in May 2017 when she spoke with NBC 7 about electricity sources for the city of Solana Beach.

The mayor of Solana Beach has unexpectedly resigned.

Mayor Ginger Marshall resigned Thursday from the Solana Beach City Council, effective immediately.

Marshall offered no explanation for her decision.

She is the second person to leave the council on short notice.

Last month Councilman Mike Nichols resigned at a council meeting.

NBC 7 has reached out to Marshall and received an out-of-the-office response confirming she is no longer with the City of Solana Beach and directing all inquiries to the city council assistant.