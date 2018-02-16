City Unveils Southcrest Trails Neighborhood Park, Latest in 50 Parks in 5 Years Plan - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Olympic Figure Skating, Skiing
OLY-SD

City Unveils Southcrest Trails Neighborhood Park, Latest in 50 Parks in 5 Years Plan

By Andrew Johnson and Christina Bravo

Published at 9:15 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 11:29 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Reasons La Jolla UTC Has the Best Dining Options for Employees
    NBC 7

    A 2.6-acre park was officially unveiled Friday in southeast San Diego as part of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s pledge to open 50 new parks in the city within five years.

    Southcrest Trails Neighborhood Park, on Boston Avenue west of South 38th Street, was part of a $3 million project that brought an amphitheater, a basketball court, a skate park, and other outdoor structures to the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego.

    "It’s a great day in the neighborhood," President of CivicSD Reese Jarrett said at the park’s grand opening ceremony.

    The park is equipped with drought-tolerant plants, security lighting, game tables and picnic areas with barbecues. Trails, exercise stations and children's play areas make the park a spot families can enjoy, Jarrett said.

    Dorothy Petway has lived in the Southcrest neighborhood since the 1940s and devoted much of her time to volunteering and giving back to the community. She was at the park’s opening Friday, where a portion of the park was named in her honor.

    "I hope that other people will enjoy it, and not mark it up and destroy it, Petway said. “We have a lot of park destruction today. I like to see them keep it like they leave it."

    The park is the latest in Mayor Faulconer’s pledge to complete 50 new or improved parks within five years in San Diego's most underserved communities. It was funded in part by an Urban Greening Grant from the State of California and Southcrest Redevelopment Tax Increment Bond Funds, according to CivicSD. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices