A 2.6-acre park was officially unveiled Friday in southeast San Diego as part of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s pledge to open 50 new parks in the city within five years.

Southcrest Trails Neighborhood Park, on Boston Avenue west of South 38th Street, was part of a $3 million project that brought an amphitheater, a basketball court, a skate park, and other outdoor structures to the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego.

"It’s a great day in the neighborhood," President of CivicSD Reese Jarrett said at the park’s grand opening ceremony.

The park is equipped with drought-tolerant plants, security lighting, game tables and picnic areas with barbecues. Trails, exercise stations and children's play areas make the park a spot families can enjoy, Jarrett said.

Dorothy Petway has lived in the Southcrest neighborhood since the 1940s and devoted much of her time to volunteering and giving back to the community. She was at the park’s opening Friday, where a portion of the park was named in her honor.

"I hope that other people will enjoy it, and not mark it up and destroy it, Petway said. “We have a lot of park destruction today. I like to see them keep it like they leave it."

The park is the latest in Mayor Faulconer’s pledge to complete 50 new or improved parks within five years in San Diego's most underserved communities. It was funded in part by an Urban Greening Grant from the State of California and Southcrest Redevelopment Tax Increment Bond Funds, according to CivicSD.