Mayor Faulconer Tweets Support of Dream Act

The Mayor of San Diego tweeted his support of Dreamers Wednesday morning. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Mayor Kevin Faulconer of San Diego posted a video and message of support for dreamers on his Twitter page Wednesday morning.

Mayor Faulconer urged Congress to pass the Dream Act. It allows undocumented high school graduates or those that receive a GED a three step pathway to U.S. citizenship through college, work and the U.S. armed services.

The Republican Mayor has said int he past that San Diego is not a sanctuary city, or a city that limits its cooperation with the national government effort to enforce immigration law.

Some on Twitter were outraged at Mayor Faulconer's comments, while others agreed it is important to protect dreamers.