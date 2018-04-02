Mayor Dedicates $2.4 Million for Memorial Community Park Revamp

More than $2.4 million has been allocated to improving Memorial Park in Logan Heights, San Diego. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has the details on the park's upgrades. (Published 14 minutes ago)

More than $2.4 million has been dedicated to beautification and improvements for Memorial Park in Logan Heights, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday.

He made the announcement at the park while surrounded by a group of children who attend nearby Logan Heights Elementary School.

The children later handled shovels as part of a ceremonial groundbreaking.

“After many years of planning, Memorial Community Park is getting the makeover it deserves,” said Mayor Faulconer.

Photo credit: NBC 7

The improvements include demolition of the existing play area and comfort station, installation of new play structures, a prefabricated restroom, safety surfacing, and site furnishings that include benches and trash receptacles. It also includes a new drinking fountain, planting and irrigation, and accessibility path improvements to meet ADA requirements.

The total cost of the project is $2,473,128, with $1.3 million covered by a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Parents at the park during the announcement praised the plan.

“I’m really happy. I’m happy for me and my kids,” said Jasmine Sandoval.

But Sandoval, who lives right across the street from the park with her three children, also said the improvements don’t change her concerns about safety in the area, especially at night.

“By 6 p.m. we’re already inside the house, with my kids ready to go to sleep. I know this is not a good environment. But during the day I feel safe as long as I’m with them,” said Sandoval.

Councilman David Alvarez acknowledged the crime and homeless concerns but said he was hopeful the planned improvements will improve safety.

“All of that is sort of a revitalization for the area, it's really the core of this whole community. And we've just got to open it more and activate it and get people coming, that's how you take back public spaces by having people be there,” said Alvarez.