May Gray Strikes Early, Will Linger Through Wednesday

San Diego saw unseasonably cold temperatures throughout the county Monday, and some neighborhoods were doused by light showers.

Locals woke up to the gray, gloomy and wintry weather after enjoying a typical picturesque San Diego weekend.

"I might have expected it to be a little bit sunnier, but that's OK. Not a problem,” said out-of-towner Bryan Anderson, who was visiting Coronado.

The almost May gray didn’t scare any locals, though, as you’d probably expect.

"I don't care if it's gray or sunny, it's still fantastic." Pacific Beach resident Marilyn Wilson said. As long as she and her dog can take their daily 2-mile trot along the boardwalk, she’s happy. "What I do is, I have in my trunk enough clothes that I can deal with anything, and I layer."

A lot of people at San Diego beaches told NBC 7 they welcome the change because they know at the end of the week it'll be nice and sunny again.

Light and scattered showers are expected to move in before midnight Tuesday and similar weather patterns are forecasted through Wednesday. Some showers could be heavy, though brief, and there's a chance of isolated thunderstorms. If those hit, San Diego could expect some very heavy rain for very brief times.