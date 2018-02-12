Three masked suspects stole over $3,000 in lottery tickets. The man on the far left was allegedly leading the group.

Sheriff's deputies remain on the lookout for a band of masked thieves who stole more than $3,000 in lottery tickets in Fallbrook last month.

At about 1:30 a.m., three suspects broke into a liquor store in Fallbrook on Jan. 19. According to the Sheriff's Fallbrook Substation, the band of thieves was led by the man pictured above on the far left

After running off with the tickets, the suspects traveled up Interstate 15 and stopped at seven different stores in Norco and Corona. Sheriff's officials said they were doing their best to cash in.

The suspect successfully cashed in some stolen lottery tickets in a Corona Stater Bros. store. After that, the group drove down the I-15 to the 76 station by the Temecula mall.

Sheriff's officials said they suspect the thieves may live in Temecula. If anyone can identify the suspects, they are asked to call the Fallbrook Sheriff's substation at 760-451-3100.

No further information is currently available.