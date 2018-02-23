Masked Man With Metal Bar Robs North Park 7-Eleven: SDPD

Police are searching for a man they say entered a North Park convenience store and threatened a clerk with a metal bar before taking off with cash Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2100 block of University Ave just before 5 a.m., San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said.

A masked man, likely in his 20s or 30s, walked into the convenience store and confronted the clerk with a metal bar, Martinez said. He demanded the clerk give him cash from the register.

The clerk complied.

The man then ran from the store heading north on Iowa Street, Martinez said. The suspect has not been caught.

SDPD described the suspect as a thin man about 5 feet 10 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a mask, a light blue San Diego Chargers sweatshirt, jeans and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call SDPD Robbery Unit or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.